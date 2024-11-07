Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines GDP yr/yr growth slows to 5.2% in Q3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines GDP yr/yr growth slows to 5.2% in Q3

Philippines GDP yr/yr growth slows to 5.2% in Q3

A vendor tends to a customer at a public market in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/ File Photo

07 Nov 2024 10:12AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2024 11:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippine economy grew 5.2 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, slowing from the previous quarter as bad weather delayed some government spending and affected agricultural output.

Annual growth in the July to September quarter came in under the 5.7 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, and was the slowest since a 4.3 per cent expansion in the second quarter of 2023.

Despite the slowdown, the government was optimistic of reaching the full-year target of 6.0 per cent to 7.0 per cent growth this year, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a news conference.

Consumer and business sentiment have shown signs of improvement due to easing inflation, and the central bank's monetary easing will spur spending, Balisacan said.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 1.7 per cent in July-September, compared with economists' expectations for a 1.5 per cent rise and the prior quarter's 0.5 per cent increase.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement