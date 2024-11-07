Logo
Business

Philippines GDP yr/yr growth slows to 5.2% in Q3
A vendor tends to a customer at a public market in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/ File Photo

07 Nov 2024 10:12AM
MANILA : The Philippine economy grew 5.2 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday, coming in below forecasts and slowing from the annual pace in the previous quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 5.7 per cent from a year earlier. Growth in the second quarter was revised up to 6.4 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 1.7 per cent in July-September, compared with economists' expectations for a 1.5 per cent rise and the prior quarter's 0.5 per cent increase.

The Philippine government is targeting growth of 6.0 per cent to 7.0 per cent this year.

Source: Reuters

