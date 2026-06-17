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Philippines' Globe Telecom moves ahead with Mynt IPO-related filings
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Philippines' Globe Telecom moves ahead with Mynt IPO-related filings

Philippines' Globe Telecom moves ahead with Mynt IPO-related filings

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Globe Telecom is seen at a Globe service center in Edsa, Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines, May 7, 2018. Picture taken May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao/File Photo

17 Jun 2026 11:18AM (Updated: 17 Jun 2026 11:57AM)
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June 17 : Philippines-based communications firm Globe Telecom said on Wednesday its board approved two filings related to the proposed initial public offering of its e-wallet unit Mynt with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the local stock exchange.

Here are some more details:

• Globe Telecom approved filing a registration statement with the Philippine SEC and a listing application with the Philippine Stock Exchange.

• The offering is expected to represent about 12 per cent of Mynt's outstanding shares post-IPO.

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• Shares will have a par value of 0.03 pesos each.

• The shares will consist of both primary and secondary offers.

• Mynt, which operates the country's top e-wallet GCash, aims to raise around $1 billion and is seeking a valuation of at least $8 billion, Reuters reported in May.

• The offering, if completed at that size, would rival the roughly $1 billion raised by food company Monde Nissin in 2021, the Philippines' largest IPO to date.

• In a separate statement, Mynt said its board and shareholders also authorised the two filings.

Source: Reuters
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