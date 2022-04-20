Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines has potential for 21GW wind power by 2040 -World Bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines has potential for 21GW wind power by 2040 -World Bank

Philippines has potential for 21GW wind power by 2040 -World Bank

FILE PHOTO: A silhouette of the skyline is pictured at sunset in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

20 Apr 2022 12:04PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 12:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippines has the potential to install 21 gigawatt of offshore wind power by 2040, equivalent to about a fifth of its electricity supply by then, according to a study released by the Department of Energy and the World Bank on Wednesday.

The installation of more wind power will help cut the country's dependence on fossil fuels, which in 2020 accounted for about 79 per cent of its power generation mix, government data showed.

Renewable energy only had a 21 per cent share of the energy mix in 2020, down from 34 per cent in 2008, with solar, wind and biomass together accounting for a little less than 4 per cent.

Coal accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the 2020 mix as many energy producers opted for projects using the fuel.

The government aims to increase the share of renewable energy to 35 per cent by 2030 and to 50 per cent by 2040.

The push comes as the Philippines, which is vulnerable to weather-related disasters sometimes linked to climate change, has pledged a 75 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

"The Philippines' waters have conditions that are well-suited to offshore wind," said Ndiamé Diop, World Bank country director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

But there are challenges establishing a wind power industry in the Philippines at a large scale, such as cost, transmission, logistics, financing and ownership issues, World Bank officials said.

Offshore wind is more expensive than other forms of renewable energy. To drive down costs, transmission grid upgrades will be required to connect projects at large scale, they said, noting additional risks associated with gaining investments in this area and with foreign ownership limited to 40 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us