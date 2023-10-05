Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines annual inflation quickens to 6.1% in Sept on costlier food, transport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines annual inflation quickens to 6.1% in Sept on costlier food, transport

Philippines annual inflation quickens to 6.1% in Sept on costlier food, transport

FILE PHOTO: Onions are displayed at a stall at a public market in Manila, Philippines, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 09:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine inflation quickened for a second straight month in September due to increases in food and transport costs, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

The consumer price index was up 6.1 per cent in September, above the 5.3 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, and higher than the previous month's reading of 5.3 per cent.

That brought year-to-date average inflation to 6.6 per cent, still outside the central bank's 2 per cent to 4 per cent target for the year.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, eased to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent in August.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.