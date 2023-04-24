Philippines interagency panel keeps 2023 to 2028 GDP growth targets

MANILA : The Philippines maintained its economic growth target for 2023 at 6.0 per cent to 7.0 per cent, a government inter-agency panel said on Monday, citing momentum from increased domestic demand and better labour conditions.

The economy is seen to grow 6.5 per cent to 8.0 per cent for 2024 to 2028, the inter-agency panel known as the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) announced in a news conference.

The DBCC said it took into consideration the risks posed by geopolitical and trade tensions, a possible global economic slowdown, as well as weather disturbances in the country.

It also expected inflation to register at 5 per cent to 7 per cent this year, returning to within the government's 2 per cent to 4 per cent target by the fourth quarter, saying it was committed to taking proactive measures to bring inflation down.

Inflation slowed for a second straight month in March to 7.6 per cent.

The DBCC expected the peso to move between 53 and 57 to the dollar this year.