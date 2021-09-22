Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines lower house approves VAT for big tech firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines lower house approves VAT for big tech firms

Philippines lower house approves VAT for big tech firms

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

22 Sep 2021 12:34PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 12:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippines' lower house of Congress has approved a bill imposing taxes on tech giants like Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Youtube, and Netflix.

Voting 167-6-1, lawmakers late on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a bill imposing a 12per cent value-added tax (VAT) on digital transactions in the Philippines.

It will require foreign-based digital service providers to assess, collect and remit VAT on the transactions that go through their platform.

In July 2020, a lower house committee approved the bill, which will tax firms that provide digital service or goods through an online platform. A similar bill has been submitted to the Senate.

The bill aims to raise 29 billion pesos (US$579 million) to help fund government measures to fight the coronavirus.

The Philippines is a growing market for big tech firms, withFilipinos among the heaviest social media users in the world.

Alphabet, Facebook, Netflix, Spotify and Alibaba's Lazada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It follows similar moves by other Southeast Asian countries to generate revenues from popular digital services.

Last year, Indonesia imposed a 10per cent VAT on sales by technology firms. Early this month, Thailand started collecting VAT from foreign tech companies.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us