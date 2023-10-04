Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines' Marcos lifts rice price cap imposed to curb inflation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines' Marcos lifts rice price cap imposed to curb inflation

Philippines' Marcos lifts rice price cap imposed to curb inflation

FILE PHOTO: Farmers plant rice seedlings that are part of a breeding program for late-maturing varieties, at the International Rice Research Institute, in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

04 Oct 2023 10:42AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday a cap on rice prices, imposed last month to curb inflation, has been lifted.

Marcos had imposed the price caps, effective early in September, as the rising cost of the national staple pushed inflation higher.

"As of today, we are lifting the price caps on rice for the regular milled rice and the well-milled rice. We are removing controls," Marcos told reporters Wednesday.

He added the government is focusing on rice prices in the capital region where prices are most volatile.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.