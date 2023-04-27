Logo
Business

Philippines' Metro Pacific plans delisting from stock exchange
Philippines' Metro Pacific plans delisting from stock exchange

Traders work on the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

27 Apr 2023 09:16AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 09:16AM)
MANILA : Philippine infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp said on Thursday its top shareholders will offer to buy out minority stockholders and conduct a voluntary delisting from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The company did not provide a reason for the move, but its management has long said its shares were undervalued in the domestic bourse.

The tender offer price is 4.63 pesos ($0.08) per share, an 8 per cent premium versus Wednesday's closing price and a price level last reached three and a half years ago.

"Metro Pacific intends to continue its business as currently conducted, particularly of owning and managing its portfolio of investments, as well as investing in other sectors of the economy, in the Philippines and other parts of Southeast Asia," the company said in a disclosure.

Metro Pacific, which has interests in power, water, hospitals and toll roads, is a unit of First Pacific Co Ltd, which is owned by Indonesian tycoon, Anthoni Salim. It is valued at $2.2 billion.

($1 = 55.58 Philippine pesos)

Source: Reuters

