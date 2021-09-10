Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines' MREIT prices up to US$ 307 million IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines' MREIT prices up to US$ 307 million IPO

10 Sep 2021 09:29AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 09:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippine property firm MREIT Inc on Friday priced the country's fifth real estate investment trust (REIT) offering at 16.10 pesos (US$0.3226) per share, the company said in a disclosure.

MREIT will sell up to 949.84 million shares, including an overallotment option of up to 105.54 million shares, meaning the public offering could generate up to 15.3 billion pesos (US$306.61 million).

MREIT is a subsidiary of Megaworld Corp, the Philippines' biggest office landlord.

(US$1 = 49.90 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us