Philippines' MREIT prices up to US$ 307 million IPO

MANILA : Philippine property firm MREIT Inc on Friday priced the country's fifth real estate investment trust (REIT) offering at 16.10 pesos (US$0.3226) per share, the company said in a disclosure.

MREIT will sell up to 949.84 million shares, including an overallotment option of up to 105.54 million shares, meaning the public offering could generate up to 15.3 billion pesos (US$306.61 million).

MREIT is a subsidiary of Megaworld Corp, the Philippines' biggest office landlord.

(US$1 = 49.90 Philippine pesos)

