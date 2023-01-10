Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines November trade deficit at $3.7 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines November trade deficit at $3.7 billion

Philippines November trade deficit at $3.7 billion

FILE PHOTO: Trucks transporting containers with imported items are prepared to leave a port in Manila, Philippines May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

10 Jan 2023 09:35AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 09:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippines recorded a trade deficit of $3.7 billion for November, despite a decline in the value of imports and a rise in exports, government data showed on Tuesday.

Imports declined 1.9 per cent from a year earlier to $10.8 billion, the first monthly drop since January 2021 and the lowest monthly value recorded since February last year. Exports grew 13.2 per cent to $7.1 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

The government will release December trade figures on Jan. 26.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.