MANILA : Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has sought European investors' support for the country's inaugural green bonds offering, worth at least $500 million, to raise funds for clean energy projects, his department said on Friday.

Dominguez in a news release said the sale of these debt securities, known as environmental, social and governance (ESG) sovereign bonds, will be done "in the coming weeks".

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)