Philippines' PLDT to sell telecoms towers for $1.5 billion

MANILA : Philippines' PLDT Inc has signed a deal to sell thousands of its telecoms towers for 77 billion pesos ($1.47 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

Subsidiaries of foreign firms edotco Group and EdgePoint won the auction for 5,907 telecom towers and related passive telecom infrastructure, PLDT said in a stock exchange disclosure.

Proceeds from the sale and leaseback deal will allow PLDT, partly owned by Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc and Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, to pay debts.

($1 = 52.37 Philippine pesos)