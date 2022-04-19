Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines' PLDT to sell telecoms towers for $1.5 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines' PLDT to sell telecoms towers for $1.5 billion

19 Apr 2022 12:48PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 12:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : Philippines' PLDT Inc has signed a deal to sell thousands of its telecoms towers for 77 billion pesos ($1.47 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

Subsidiaries of foreign firms edotco Group and EdgePoint won the auction for 5,907 telecom towers and related passive telecom infrastructure, PLDT said in a stock exchange disclosure.

Proceeds from the sale and leaseback deal will allow PLDT, partly owned by Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc and Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, to pay debts.

($1 = 52.37 Philippine pesos)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us