MANILA : The Philippines' overall balance of payments (BOP) position hit a deficit of $756 million in November, compared with the $123 million deficit recorded in the same month last year, the central bank said on Monday.

Cumulative BOP deficit for January to November was $7.9 billion, a reversal from the $353 million surplus recorded in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

(by Enrico Dela Cruz)