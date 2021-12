MANILA : The Philippines' monthly trade deficit widened to US$4.02 billion in October, the biggest gap since January 2019, as imports continued to outpace growth in exports, government data on Friday showed.

Imports in October jumped 25.1per cent from a year earlier to US$10.43 billion, while exports rose 2per cent to US$6.41 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

