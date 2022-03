MANILA : Philippine exports rose at the fastest pace in five months in January on an annual basis, resulting in the narrowest trade deficit since October, government data showed on Friday.

Exports grew 8.9per cent to $6.04 billion, while imports rose 27.5per cent to $10.74 billion, resulting in a trade gap of $4.7 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)