Philippines posts record $6 billion trade deficit in August

MANILA : The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $6 billion for August, its biggest monthly gap on record, as the value of imports sustained a double-digit pace of growth, while exports contracted, government data showed on Tuesday.

Imports rose 26 per cent from a year earlier to $12.4 billion, while exports fell for the second straight month, by 2 per cent to $6.4 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Ahead of the release of the data, ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the trade deficit was likely to test historic lows and "put pressure on the Philippine peso in the near term".