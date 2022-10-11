Logo
Philippines posts record $6 billion trade deficit in August
Philippines posts record $6 billion trade deficit in August

FILE PHOTO: Trucks transporting containers with imported items are prepared to leave a port in Manila, Philippines May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

11 Oct 2022 09:12AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 09:22AM)
MANILA : The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $6 billion for August, its biggest monthly gap on record, as the value of imports sustained a double-digit pace of growth, while exports contracted, government data showed on Tuesday.

Imports rose 26 per cent from a year earlier to $12.4 billion, while exports fell for the second straight month, by 2 per cent to $6.4 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Ahead of the release of the data, ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the trade deficit was likely to test historic lows and "put pressure on the Philippine peso in the near term".

Source: Reuters

