Philippines' Q3 agricultural output up 1.8% y/y
Philippines' Q3 agricultural output up 1.8% y/y

FILE PHOTO: A farmer sprays liquified fertilizer over a rice field in Tarlac province, northern Philippines August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

09 Nov 2022 09:10AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 09:17AM)
MANILA : The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production grew at an annual pace of 1.8 per cent by value in the third quarter, the government said on Wednesday.

Crops, which accounted for 53.9 per cent of the sector's overall output, increased 1.8 per cent, with paddy rice up 1.0 per cent and corn up 2.5 per cent, data showed ahead of Thursday's third-quarter GDP report.

Livestock output rose 4.0 per cent, while poultry production expanded 6.4 per cent. Fisheries output declined 4.2 per cent.

Increased food prices owing to weather disturbances and a sharp rise in sugar prices, along with pressures from non-food factors, could keep Philippine inflation elevated in the coming month, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Source: Reuters

