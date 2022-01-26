Philippines Q3 GDP y/y growth revised down to 6.9per cent from 7.1per cent

MANILA : The Philippine economy grew 6.9per cent in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, lower than the previously-reported growth estimate of 7.1per cent, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The government will release fourth-quarter gross domestic product data at around 0200 GMT on Thursday, with the economy projected to have expanded at a slower pace of 6.0per cent from a year earlier, based on the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davies)