Philippines raises $2 billion via triple-tranche dollar bond deal - treasurer

MANILA : The Philippine government has raised $2 billion from a three-tranche U.S. dollar bond deal, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on Thursday, the first offshore debt issue by the Marcos administration.

It sold $500 million worth of five-year bonds, priced at 5.17 per cent, or five-year U.S. Treasury plus 120 basis points (bps).

The 10.5-year bond offer raised $750 million, with a yield of 5.609 per cent, or 10-year U.S. Treasury plus 185 bps.

Another $750 million was raised via the 25-year green or sustainability bonds, priced at 6.1 per cent.

Proceeds of the 5-year and 10.5-year bond sales will be used for budget financing.