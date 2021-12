MANILA : The Philippines has upgraded its economic growth targets for this year as the economy further reopens, the country's economic ministers said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand by 5.0per cent to 5.5per cent in 2021, from the previous estimate of 4.0per cent to 5.0per cent this year, the Development Budget Coordination Committee said in a statement.

