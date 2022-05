MANILA : The Philippines has revised its 2022 gross domestic product growth target to 7.0 per cent-8.0 per cent from the previous range of 7.0 per cent-9.0 per cent, the government said on Tuesday

It also slightly lowered the budget deficit target to 7.6 per cent of GDP from 7.7 per cent, among revisions that it said took into account the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's slowdown, and monetary normalisation in the United States.