Philippines says 12-year-old provincial ban on Tampakan open-pit mining lifted

MANILA : A provincial government in the southern Philippines has reversed its 12-year-old policy banning open-pit mining, removing the final regulatory hurdle for the stalled Tampakan copper and gold project, the industry regulator said on Monday.

"South Cotabato's local legislative body has voted to lift the provincial ban, clearing the only hurdle remaining in developing one of the largest copper-gold reserves in Southeast Asia," Wilfredo Moncano, Mines and Geosciences Bureau director, told Reuters.