Philippines sets cash grants for public transport drivers as fuel prices soar

MANILA: The Philippine government said on Monday (Oct 25) it would provide 1 billion pesos (US$19.7 million) in cash grants to tens of thousands of drivers of public utility vehicles to ease the burden of soaring fuel costs.

The cash dole-out will benefit around 178,000 drivers, a government inter-agency panel said in a statement.

It is the only measure approved so far in response to calls for financial relief for consumers from rising fuel prices.

Calls are mounting for the suspension of the excise tax on petroleum products, which the energy ministry supports.