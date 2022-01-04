Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines' stock exchange cancels trading on technical glitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines' stock exchange cancels trading on technical glitch

Philippines' stock exchange cancels trading on technical glitch

Traders work on the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange in Taguig City, Metro Manila, on Sep 30, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

04 Jan 2022 03:59PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 04:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Tuesday (Jan 4) cancelled trading because of a technical glitch at the start of the session.

The stock exchange operator said in an advisory that 43 of 125 brokerage firms registered with it could not connect to the bourse's trading engine.

Under the bourse operator's rules, it can halt trading if a third of brokerage firms cannot access the system.

The Philippines' broader index fell 1.4 per cent on Monday, marking the bourse's worst opening since 2016, weighed down by a rise in COVID-19 infections that has prompted the government to tighten curbs.

There were technical problems in establishing connection between the Nasdaq trading engine and the Flextrade front-end system, the PSE said, adding that it is working with relevant parties to identify the cause of the glitch. It did not give a timeline for when the issue will be resolved.

Nasdaq did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We don't know when the glitch will be fixed since we're all in the same boat here, just waiting for more updates," Corenne Agravio, senior equity analyst at Regina Capital Development Corporation in Manila, told Reuters.

"There could be a knee-jerk negative reaction as investors rush to unload shares amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, but that won't be a reflection of the bourse's technical issues."

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Philippines Nasdaq

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us