Philippines' Synergy Grid prices US$273 million share offer at bottom of guidance

MANILA : Synergy Grid & Development, majority owner of the Philippines' only electricity grid operator, on Friday priced its follow-on stock offering at the bottom of its guidance of 12 pesos to 17 pesos per share.

The final price would allow it to raise as much as 13.85 billion pesos (US$273 million) through the sale of up to 1.15 billion shares, including an overallotment option, the company said in Philippine Stock Exchange filing.

(US$1 = 50.7950 Philippine pesos)

