Philippines' Synergy Grid prices US$273 million share offer at bottom of guidance
22 Oct 2021 06:14PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 06:10PM)
MANILA : Synergy Grid & Development, majority owner of the Philippines' only electricity grid operator, on Friday priced its follow-on stock offering at the bottom of its guidance of 12 pesos to 17 pesos per share.

The final price would allow it to raise as much as 13.85 billion pesos (US$273 million) through the sale of up to 1.15 billion shares, including an overallotment option, the company said in Philippine Stock Exchange filing.

(US$1 = 50.7950 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

