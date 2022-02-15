Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippines, UAE agree to start talks on trade, investment deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philippines, UAE agree to start talks on trade, investment deal

15 Feb 2022 04:53PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 04:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, Manila's top trade partner in the Middle East, on Tuesday agreed to start negotiations on bilateral trade and investment pact, a joint statement released by the Philippines government said.

Thousands of Filipinos also work in the UAE, sending home more than $1 billion in remittances each year.

Philippines Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi signed the joint statement to start Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations, the statement said.

That followed the two sides concluding talks on an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, it said.

“These initiatives are expected to boost trade and investments between two countries, leading to more diversified economic activities, development of new industries, employment generation, and higher consumer spending as we partner for shared prosperity," Lopez said.

"The Philippines may serve as a UAE’s strategic hub for the Southeast Asian region, as economic activities continue to shift to Asia."

Bilateral trade between the two countries rose last year 35.7per cent to $951 million, the statement said.

The UAE is seeking CEPA agreements with several countries including India, Israel, Turkey, South Korea and Indonesia.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us