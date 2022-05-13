Logo
Philippines' Udenna open to partnerships, alliance opportunities-president
13 May 2022 01:22PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 01:22PM)
MANILA : Philippine conglomerate Udenna Corp said on Friday that remained open to exploring different business opportunities and holding talks with strategic investors.

"We have seen the return of investor confidence and accordingly there has been renewed interest in discussing several partnership and strategic alliance opportunities with the group," Udenna President Raymundo Martin Escalona said in a statement.Udenna was commenting on a Reuters report that cited sources as saying chairman, Dennis Uy, is considering the sale of businesses collectively worth several billion dollars.

Source: Reuters

