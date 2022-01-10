Philippines urges Indonesia to lift coal export ban

MANILA: The Philippines' energy secretary Alfonso Cusi has appealed to Indonesia to lift its coal export ban, saying the policy will be detrimental to economies heavily reliant on the fuel for power generation, Manila's Department of Energy said on Monday (Jan 10).

Indonesia, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter suspended exports on Jan 1 after its state power utility reported dangerously low inventory levels of the fuel at its domestic power stations.

The Philippines' move follows similar requests from other Asian governments such as Japan and South Korea.

Cusi made the appeal in a letter sent via the Department of Foreign Affairs to Indonesia's Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, the energy department said in a news release, without specifying when the letter was sent.

Cusi had asked the foreign affairs department to intercede and appeal on behalf of the Philippines through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) cooperation mechanism.