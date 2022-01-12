Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall

Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall

FILE PHOTO: Philips Healthcare headquarters is seen in Best, Netherlands August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

12 Jan 2022 02:29PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 02:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : Dutch health technology company Philips on Wednesday said it expected fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40per cent to about 650 million euros (US$739.25 million), hit by a global shortage of electronic components and the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators.

Comparable sales fell 10per cent on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said in its profit warning, due to the shortage of parts, a lack of freight capacity and customers postponing their orders.

Sales were around 350 million euros lower than Philips had expected, taking comparable sales over 2021 down 1per cent - while the company had guided for a small increase.

The supply-chain problems added to the worries over the recall of ventilators, for which Philips said it had taken a new provision of 225 million euros, as more devices needed to be repaired than previously expected.

Philips last year set aside 500 million euros for the operation, as it estimated it would replace up to four million ventilators and respiratory devices worldwide because of a polyurethane foam part that might degrade and become toxic.

Philips shares have lost around a third of their value since the company announced the recall in April last year.

The company will publish full quarterly and yearly results on Jan. 24.

(US$1 = 0.8793 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us