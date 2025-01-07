Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philips sells small chipmaking subsidiary, Telegraaf reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Philips sells small chipmaking subsidiary, Telegraaf reports

Philips sells small chipmaking subsidiary, Telegraaf reports

FILE PHOTO: Philips Healthcare headquarters is seen in Best, Netherlands August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

07 Jan 2025 10:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : Healthcare technology company Philips has sold its Xiver computer chip subsidiary, the Telegraaf newspaper reported, citing Xiver's CEO.

The business was sold to a consortium headed by Orange Mills Ventures, the investment vehicle of Dutch businessman Cees Meeuwis, the newspaper said.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Xiver was described as being loss-making and having 100 employees.

Philips could not immediately be reached for comment.

The paper described Xiver as a maker of MEMS, or micro-electromechanical systems, that combine mechanical and electronic parts on a silicon chip.

The paper cited CEO John van Soerland, who retired as an executive at Dutch tech firm VDL last year, as saying that Xiver is a supplier to ASML and French defence company Lynred.

Philips sold off most of its semiconductor-related businesses, including ASML itself, years ago. Philips' former chip businesses also include NXP and WingTech-owned Nexperia. Philips now focuses on making healthcare equipment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement