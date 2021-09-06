Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

MILAN: Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday (Sep 6) it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor, KTM AG and Yamaha Motor to encourage the use of swappable batteries for electric motorcycles and light electric vehicles.

The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters, mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries, a joint statement said.

It will focus on issues such as battery life, recharging times, infrastructure and costs and will work on defining international standard technical specifications for swappable batteries.

The companies in the consortium said they welcomed others joining them to extend standards to as many companies as possible.