Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pilbara Minerals finalises deal with POSCO for S Korea lithium facility
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pilbara Minerals finalises deal with POSCO for S Korea lithium facility

Pilbara Minerals finalises deal with POSCO for S Korea lithium facility

FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

26 Oct 2021 09:09AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 09:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pilbara Minerals Ltd said on Tuesday it had finalised a joint venture agreement with steel giant POSCO to develop a lithium hydroxide conversion facility in South Korea, sending the Australian miner's shares more than 9per cent higher.

The facility in Gwangyang is expected to cost up to US$750 million and comes at a time when electric vehicles demand is set to soar as the world transitions to greener modes of transport.

Lithium is used to make EV batteries and has become a highly sought after commodity as carmakers and other companies look to secure supply.

Pilbara will own 18per cent of the joint venture, with an option to raise its stake to 30per cent, 18 months after the facility ramps up, it said in a statement. Construction is set to start by March next year and the plant is expected to open in late 2023.

POSCO did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Under the agreement, Pilbara will supply 315,000 tonnes a year of chemical grade spodumene concentrate, the mineral that lithium is extracted from, to the facility. The company added that the larger supply agreement would not impact supply to other customers.

Pilbara shares, which were halted on Monday, climbed 9.1per cent to AUS$2.28 in early trade.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us