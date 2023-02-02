Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pinterest cuts about 150 jobs - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pinterest cuts about 150 jobs - Bloomberg News

Pinterest cuts about 150 jobs - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The Pinterest logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

02 Feb 2023 08:56AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2023 08:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pinterest Inc is laying off about 150 employees, or 5 per cent of its total workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, joining a flurry of technology companies that are firing workers to cut costs.

The digital-search company that lets users create online pinboards informed the impacted employees on Wednesday, the report said, citing a person familiar with the company.

The job cuts came from teams across the San Francisco-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree.

"We're making organizational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy," a company spokesperson told Reuters, confirming job cuts. The official, however, declined to confirm the number of job cuts.

Pinterest will support all impacted employees with separation packages, benefits and other services during the transition, the spokesperson added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.