Logo
Logo

Business

Pinterest deepens Amazon partnership with $4 billion cloud deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Pinterest deepens Amazon partnership with $4 billion cloud deal

Pinterest deepens Amazon partnership with $4 billion cloud deal

Pinterest logo is seen in this illustration taken August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Jun 2026 09:08PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2026 10:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 4 : Pinterest said on Thursday it would pay Amazon Web Services $4 billion for cloud services through 2031, as the social media company strengthens a long-term partnership with its largest-ever deal.

Shares of Pinterest were up nearly 5 per cent, while those of Amazon rose 1.7 per cent.

Amazon.com's cloud computing unit will provide Pinterest its custom chip processors, including Graviton and Trainium, to help scale its AI initiatives.

"This expanded commitment with AWS gives us the compute flexibility, hardware optionality, and infrastructure efficiency to accelerate our AI vision," Pinterest's Chief Technology Officer Matt Madrigal said in a statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Pinterest has been investing in AI tools by rolling out upgrades to its Performance+ ad suite, to boost growth amid intensifying competition from major players such as TikTok and Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

Pinterest said it had worked with AWS since 2010 to improve the reliability and performance of the company's core services.

The company, which earlier this month forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, said it plans to diversify its accelerated compute usage with Amazon's custom silicon to improve price performance for its AI needs.

This includes leveraging AWS Trainium for large language models and vision-language models that power features like personalized visual search and AI-assisted discovery on its platform.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement