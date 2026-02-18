Pinterest raises quarterly revenue forecast, boosted by tvScientific deal

Feb 18 : Pinterest on Wednesday raised its forecast for first-quarter revenue, to reflect a contribution to its financials from the newly acquired connected-TV (CTV) advertising platform tvScientific, sending its shares up more than 3 per cent.

The company's revised revenue forecast range, whose mid-point is above analysts' estimates, comes less than a week of its previous one.

It sees current-quarter revenue between $958 million and $978 million, up from an earlier $951 million to $971 million. Analysts expect $964.9 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Pinterest also cut its adjusted EDITDA forecast to a range of $163 million to $183 million, from $166 million to $186 million, as it factors in integration‑related expenses and upfront investment tied to the tvScientific deal.

The company's revised forecasts come after a difficult week for its stock, which fell more than 20 per cent after Pinterest warned that earnings would be pressured by tariffs weighing on major U.S. retailers, intensifying concerns that advertisers may pull back heading into the quarter.

The company's stock is now down more than 40 per cent this year, underscoring investor anxiety about softer spending by large advertisers and increased competition across the digital ads market.

The acquisition of tvScientific, announced in December 2025, is Pinterest's first major deal since 2022. It integrates tvScientific's outcome-based CTV buying platform into Pinterest's broader performance-advertising suite.

Pinterest said the deal allows it to fold CTV into its Performance+ AI optimization tools, expanding its ability to automate media buying, use machine-learning to optimize campaigns, and provide deterministic attribution across screens.