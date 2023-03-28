Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pinterest to reduce office spaces as part of restructuring
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pinterest to reduce office spaces as part of restructuring

Pinterest to reduce office spaces as part of restructuring

FILE PHTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Pinterest logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 Mar 2023 05:01AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 05:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pinterest Inc will end leases of certain office spaces as part of a restructuring plan, the image-sharing platform said on Monday, in addition to about 4 per cent workforce reduction it started last month.

U.S. companies from technology to finance have stepped up cost cuts as they brace for a potential recession.

Pinterest said it expected to incur between $100 million and $125 million in charges related to the restructuring plan.

The office space reductions are expected to be completed in 2023.

Pinterest had nearly 4,000 employees at the end of last year. In February, Bloomberg News reported Pinterest was laying off about 150 employees.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.