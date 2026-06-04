Pinterest signs $4 billion Amazon deal for cloud services

June 4 : Pinterest said on Thursday it would pay Amazon Web Services $4 billion for using its cloud services through 2031.
Source: Reuters
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June 4 : Pinterest said on Thursday it would pay Amazon Web Services $4 billion for using its cloud services through 2031.
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