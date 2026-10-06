Pinterest taps Amazon veteran James Dibbo as CFO

Oct 5 : Pinterest said on Monday it has appointed Amazon executive James Dibbo as its chief financial officer, effective October 26.

Dibbo, 56, who will succeed Julia Donnelly at Pinterest, has led finance for the e-commerce giant's Ads, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios businesses among others.

Here are more details:

• Shares of Pinterest were down about 1 per cent in extended trading

• "James has led complex global businesses at scale, helped build high-performing teams and understands the intersection of consumer experience, shopping, advertising and technology," Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said

• The company had said in August that Donnelly would depart on October 30

• Donnelly, who is leaving to pursue a new opportunity at a private, early-stage company, joined Pinterest in 2023

• The image-sharing platform had forecast slower third-quarter revenue growth as it navigates a highly competitive digital advertising market dominated by larger players such as Meta's Instagram and Facebook