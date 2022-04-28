Pinterest tops revenue expectations on ad spending boost

Pinterest Inc topped quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as the image-sharing platform benefited from higher ad spending by businesses after COVID-19 curbs eased globally.

Revenue rose 18 per cent in the first quarter to $575 million, compared with the average analyst expectation of $572.5 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Like its peers, Pinterest recorded strong user growth in the early months of pandemic as home-bound consumers sought projects to keep themselves entertained. But that boom has faded with the economic reopening, prompting the company to double down on efforts to grow its ad business.

Pinterest said its monthly active users (MAUs) - a key metric that shows engagement levels - declined 9 per cent to 433 million in the quarter ended March 31. The figure also missed a FactSet estimate of 437.9 million.

But its mobile app MAUs, the group that represents most of Pinterest's revenue, grew by mid-single digits.

"We also saw continued strength in the younger demographic, with Gen Z users growing mid-single digits," the company said.

Net loss was $5 million for the quarter.