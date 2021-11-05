Pinterest user growth slows as lockdown frenzy fades

Pinterest Inc's monthly active users for the third quarter fell short of estimates on Thursday, as easing pandemic curbs encouraged the digital scrapbooking app's users to keep their phones aside and step out more.

Monthly active users (MAU) grew 1per cent to 444 million, missing analysts' estimate of 460 million, according to Factset. Last year, the company had notched a 37per cent surge as users stuck at home turned to social media to keep themselves entertained.

"We believe the slowdown was due to the pandemic unwind," Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld said in an interview. Many GenZ users are returning to school, while others who had used the app to explore cooking and home decor projects during lockdowns are now venturing out more, he added.

However, in a sign that the pandemic-accelerated shift to online shopping may be here to stay, Pinterest's total revenue surged 43per cent to US$633 million in the quarter. The app generates revenue by placing advertisements next to the "pins" or posts uploaded by users.

The revenue beat analysts' average estimate of US$630.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Pinterest's users, called "pinners", using the app's shopping features had increased 60per cent from a year ago, it said.

Net income for the quarter was US$94 million. Excluding items, it gained 28 cents per share.

