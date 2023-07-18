Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Plaintiffs ask US Supreme Court to temporarily halt Microsoft, Activision merger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Plaintiffs ask US Supreme Court to temporarily halt Microsoft, Activision merger

Plaintiffs ask US Supreme Court to temporarily halt Microsoft, Activision merger

The Microsoft store sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

18 Jul 2023 04:33AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 05:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: A group of individual plaintiffs on Monday (Jul 17) asked the US Supreme Court to temporarily halt Microsoft's US$69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the largest in the history of the videogame industry.

The bid by the plaintiffs was separate from a request by the US Federal Trade Commission to pause Microsoft's purchase of Activision, maker of the Call of Duty videogame franchise.

The filing comes after the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected the FTC's request, removing one of the few remaining hurdles stopping Xbox maker Microsoft from closing the deal and expanding its gaming business.

The FTC is considering its options after its losses in its bid to stop the deal, a source told Reuters on Monday amid expectations the agency's fight is nearing the end.

Separately on Monday, Microsoft's appeal against Britain's block on its takeover of Activision Blizzard was formally paused by a London tribunal to give the parties more time to resolve the dispute.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.