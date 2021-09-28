Logo
Planemaker COMAC expects China's share of global passenger fleet to rise
FILE PHOTO: The fifth prototype of China's home-built C919 passenger plane takes off for its first test flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China October 24, 2019. Picture taken October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

28 Sep 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 03:15PM)
ZHUHAI, China: Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on Tuesday (Sep 28) it expected China's share of the global passenger aircraft fleet would rise to 22 per cent by 2040 from 20 per cent in 2020.

Its latest market forecast said 41,429 passenger jets worth US$6.2 trillion are expected to be delivered globally over the next 20 years.

Passenger demand is expected to rise by an average of 3.9 per cent a year globally and 5.7 per cent a year in China over the next 20 years, the planemaker added.

The forecast was released at Airshow China, the country's biggest air show.

 

Source: Reuters

