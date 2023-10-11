Logo
Business

Planisware priced at 16 euros per share in Euronext's biggest IPO in two years




11 Oct 2023 05:47PM
French software company Planisware has priced its shares at 16 euros ($16.97) each for its initial public offering announced last week, a bookrunner said on Wednesday, making it the largest IPO on Euronext Paris in the last two years.

The books are "oversubscribed on full deal size", including the greenshoe option, and will close at 1300 CET on Wednesday, the bookrunner said.

The company was not immediately available.

The group previously declared it aimed for a valuation of between 1.11 billion euros ($1.17 billion) and 1.25 billion euros, with a price bracket of 16 to 18 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9428 euros)

Source: Reuters

