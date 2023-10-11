Logo
Planisware shares priced at 16 euros in Euronext's biggest IPO in two years
Planisware shares priced at 16 euros in Euronext's biggest IPO in two years

FILE PHOTO: The Euronext stock exchange is pictured at the La Defense business district in Paris, France, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

11 Oct 2023 05:47PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 08:07PM)
:French software company Planisware has priced its shares at 16 euros ($16.97) each for its initial public offering announced last week, a bookrunner said on Wednesday, making it the largest IPO on Euronext Paris in the last two years.

The books are "oversubscribed on full deal size", including the greenshoe option, and will close at 1300 CET (1100 GMT) on Wednesday, the bookrunner said.

The company was not immediately available to confirm the price.

The IPO aims to "strengthen Planisware’s position across strategic markets by increasing its market visibility and brand awareness." the group said in a statement last week.

The group previously said it aimed for a valuation of between 1.11 billion euros ($1.17 billion) and 1.25 billion euros, with a price bracket of 16 to 18 euros per share.

The company's shares are due to begin trading on Oct. 16 on Euronext Paris.

Planisware provides project porfolio management tools to a wide range of industries. Among its customers are Société Générale, Airbus, Philips, Ford and Pfizer.

($1 = 0.9428 euros)

Source: Reuters

