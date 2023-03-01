Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Platts to exclude Russian oil from Asia fuel oil, bunker assessments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Platts to exclude Russian oil from Asia fuel oil, bunker assessments

01 Mar 2023 11:40AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 11:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Commodities pricing agency S&P Global Platts will be excluding Russian-origin material from its assessments of fuel oil cargoes and bunker fuel in Asia and the Middle East from March 1, the company said in a note to subscribers on Wednesday.

The decision came after an earlier consultation by Platts to review the merchantability of Russian material in Asian high-sulphur and low-sulphur fuel oil and bunker markets.

"The majority of feedback that Platts received suggested that Russian-origin material was no longer merchantable in the open-origin Asian fuel oil and bunker markets and supported its exclusion from the relevant Platts assessments," the company said.

It added that the feedback ranged from concerns around a breach of previously announced international sanctions on Russia to potential implications for trading operations from the Feb. 5 G7 price caps on seaborne Russian petroleum products.

All Asian fuel oil and bunker assessments will be subject to Platts origin standards with effect from March 1, the company said.

Under Platts origin standards, assessments that exclude Russian-origin material will reflect oil that is "not wholly, or in part, produced, manufactured or processed in Russia, or exported from Russia".

Assessments also reflect transactions where the performing vessels are not Russian flagged or registered, or owned by Russian companies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.