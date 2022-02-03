Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Playtech shareholder may make fresh bid for gambling software maker
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Playtech shareholder may make fresh bid for gambling software maker

Playtech shareholder may make fresh bid for gambling software maker

FILE PHOTO: Gambling dice and chips are seen in front of displayed Playtech logo in this illustration taken November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Feb 2022 04:01PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 04:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Playtech said on Thursday its shareholder TTB Partners sought the gambling software maker to release it from takeover rules that prevent it from making a fresh offer for the British company after the Aristocrat deal collapsed.

The London-listed firm, whose shareholders rejected a 2.1 billion pound ($2.85 billion) takeover bid from Aristocrat Leisure, said any offer by its no. 2 shareholder TTB Partners, which advised an earlier bid from Gopher Investment, would likely be in cash.

The Hong Kong-based investor was restricted from making another Playtech bid for six months after walking away last November.

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us