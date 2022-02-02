Logo
Playtech shareholders reject Aristocrat buyout deal
Playtech shareholders reject Aristocrat buyout deal

FILE PHOTO: Gambling cubes are seen in front of displayed Playtech logo in this illustration taken, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Feb 2022 09:45PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 09:45PM)
Shareholders of British gambling software maker Playtech on Wednesday rejected a 2.1 billion pound ($2.8 billion) buyout by Aristocrat Leisure, with 45.32per cent votes cast against the deal at a meeting.

The outcome comes after the London-listed group earlier in the day indicated that the 680-pence-per-share deal agreed to in October was likely to fall through, and that Playtech was considering other "attractive" approaches.

($1 = 0.7438 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

