Shares in Playtech slipped 4 per cent on Wednesday (Jan 26) after the gambling software maker reiterated that it backed a buyout by Aristocrat Leisure following a report that the London-listed company was exploring a breakup.

Britain's Playtech in a statement did not address the Sky News report but said that it continued to endorse the 2.1 billion pound (US$2.8 billion) offer from Australia's Aristocrat which is due to be voted on by shareholders on Feb 2.