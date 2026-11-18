MADRID, Nov 18 : Spanish rocket company PLD Space has signed its first commercial launch contract with Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to send a small satellite into orbit aboard its MIURA 5 rocket, PLD said on Wednesday.

Europe is racing to develop independent launch capabilities for small satellites and reduce reliance on US-based SpaceX.

• PLD Space carried out Europe's first fully private suborbital rocket launch in 2023 and is targeting the first orbital test flight of its MIURA 5 launcher in the first half of 2027 from French Guiana.

• The Mitsubishi Electric mission will fly on MIURA 5's second test flight to low Earth orbit. No launch date has been set and the schedule will depend on the outcome of the first test flight

• Mitsubishi Electric is a strategic partner and investor in PLD Space, having led a €108 million ($119 million) extension of the Spanish company's equity funding round announced in September

• The satellite will support the development and operation of Mitsubishi Electric's satellite megaconstellation, a network of satellites designed to operate together to provide space-based services

• Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed

• Plans by companies and governments to deploy thousands of satellites over the coming years have fuelled a boom in the space launch industry, with some analysts forecasting the sector could be worth as much as $1 trillion by 2030($1 = 0.9086 euros)